Ten NFL teams have one win or fewer

The NFL, as it should, likes to point out positive aspects of a season in progress, especially when it comes to the scoring of points and other things that make the game exciting. Here’s something the NFL won’t be issuing a press release about.

Nearly a third of the league stinks.

More specifically, 10 of 32 franchises currently have one win or fewer.

“Fewer” are the Jets, the lone remaining winless team, at 0-6. The league also has six teams with 1-5 records: Texans, Jaguars, Giants, Washington, Vikings, and Falcons. The Chargers are 1-4, and the Eagles and Bengals are 1-4-1 each.

That’s a combined record, for those 10 teams, of 9-48-2.

Already, two of those 10 teams have changed coaches. It’s hard not to wonder whether other teams will do the same, if for no reason others than to get a head start on the coming coaching carousel.

It doesn’t mean all of those teams are done. Indeed, with so many teams struggling, the odds are that one of them will find a way out of the weeds. Still, it’s glaring to have so many teams stuck in such a deep hole. For those that keeping fading, there definitely will be a concern that the players, coaches, and other personnel may become too complacent about complying with COVID-19 protocols, sparking potential outbreaks.