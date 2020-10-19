Titans activate Corey Davis from COVID list, place Taylor Lewan on IR

Getty Images

The Titans announced they activated receiver Corey Davis from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

They placed left tackle Taylor Lewan on injured reserve with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. Lewan will miss the rest of the season.

The Titans have only two players left on the COVID-19 list after activating Davis.

Tight end MyCole Pruitt from the 53-player roster remains on the reserve/COVID-19 list as does defensive back Breon Borders from the team’s practice squad.

The Titans previously activated defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame, long snapper Beau Brinkley, cornerback Kristian Fulton, tackle Isaiah Wilson to the 53-player roster from the COVID-19 list, along with receiver Cam Batson and cornerback Greg Mabin from the practice squad.

Davis played the first three games and made 15 catches for 206 yards and a touchdown.