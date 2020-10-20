Andy Reid on adding Le’Veon Bell: “We don’t turn away good players and he’s a good one”

Getty Images

With rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushing for 161 yards on 26 carries Monday evening in Buffalo, it may not seem as though a big name running back was among the most pressing needs for the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Chiefs rushed for 245 yards on 46 carries in total in their 26-17 win over the Bills. Now that rushing attack gets to work former All-Pro rusher Le'Veon Bell into the mix starting this week. Bell officially signed with the Chiefs over the weekend after being let go by the New York Jets after repeated spats with head coach Adam Gase.

So why add Bell to the equation?

“We don’t turn away good players and he’s a good one,” head coach Andy Reid told reporters postgame. “It’s exciting to have him around and we’ll see how he does.”

Bell had just 74 yards on 19 carries in two games played for the Jets this season. Mired with the moribund Jets, Bell is also coming off the worst statistical full season of his career with 789 yards on 245 carries last season. But after Damien Williams‘ decision to opt out from the season in July, Bell adds some veteran presence to the backfield of Edwards-Helaire, Darrel Williams, DeAndre Washington and Darwin Thompson moving forward.

“He’s got to get in the playbook and learn everything but he’s a pretty smart kid and has been doing it a long time so I don’t think he’ll have a problem with that,” Reid said.

Bell is expected to make his debut for the Chiefs next week against the Denver Broncos.