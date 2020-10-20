California says 49ers can have fans, Santa Clara County says no

Getty Images

There have not been fans at any games at Levi’s Stadium so far this season, but it seemed for a few moments on Tuesday like that was set to change.

California announced guidelines for hosting fans at outdoor sporting events in areas that have reached certain benchmarks in their work to halt the spread of COVID-19 and the 49ers released a statement thanking Governor Gavin Newsom for a “thoughtful approach in creating a framework” that allowed for the return of fans.

No one should buy any tickets just yet, however. The Santa Clara County Public Health Department released their own statement a short time later that said there will be no change to the status quo.

“Audiences at professional sporting events will not be allowed anytime soon in Santa Clara County, and theme parks will not resume operation,” the county said in a statement, via the San Jose Mercury News. “We must all continue to prioritize reducing the spread of COVID-19, creating conditions that will allow our businesses, schools, and other community organizations to operate safely.”

The change in status does not apply to the Chargers and Rams as their stadium is indoors and their county has not reached the same tier as Santa Clara County.