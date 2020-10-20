CeeDee Lamb starts NFL career in historic fashion

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2020, 9:39 AM EDT
Getty Images

There’s currently not much to like about the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s one thing to love: Their new No. 88, rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb.

According to the Cowboys, Lamb set an NFL record on Monday by catching five or more passes in each of his first six games.

In 1996, Patriots receiver Terry Glenn caught five or more passes in his first five games. Four others did in their first four games (Anquan Boldin 2003, Stefon Diggs 2015, DeSean Jackson 2008, Andre Johnson 2003).

For the year, Lamb has 36 catches for 497 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace for 96 receptions, five short of the rookie record set by Boldin.

Lamb is only ten catches from matching the Cowboys rookie receiving record set by Bob Hayes in 1965. Hayes caught 46 passes, generating 1,003 yards — an average of 21.8 yards per attempt.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “CeeDee Lamb starts NFL career in historic fashion

  1. That’s called “garbage stat packing”. Their defense is atrocious, so they’re behind constantly and forced to throw a ton to catch up. I’d still rather have Ruggs over Lamb.

  3. kcsam76 says:
    October 20, 2020 at 9:55 am
    That’s called “garbage stat packing”. Their defense is atrocious, so they’re behind constantly and forced to throw a ton to catch up. I’d still rather have Ruggs over Lamb.
    ——–
    The people who have zero clue how hard it is to get consistently open at the NFL to make those catches would post something like that. Precision off the line, excellent route running and excellent hands are required. Reading your defender before the snap…is his shoulders turn in or out, is he placing his weight on one leg in particular, how far is he lined up from scrimmage?
    The fact that he’s doing this as a rookie is pretty impressive.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.