CeeDee Lamb starts NFL career in historic fashion

Getty Images

There’s currently not much to like about the Dallas Cowboys. Here’s one thing to love: Their new No. 88, rookie receiver CeeDee Lamb.

According to the Cowboys, Lamb set an NFL record on Monday by catching five or more passes in each of his first six games.

In 1996, Patriots receiver Terry Glenn caught five or more passes in his first five games. Four others did in their first four games (Anquan Boldin 2003, Stefon Diggs 2015, DeSean Jackson 2008, Andre Johnson 2003).

For the year, Lamb has 36 catches for 497 yards and two touchdowns. He’s on pace for 96 receptions, five short of the rookie record set by Boldin.

Lamb is only ten catches from matching the Cowboys rookie receiving record set by Bob Hayes in 1965. Hayes caught 46 passes, generating 1,003 yards — an average of 21.8 yards per attempt.