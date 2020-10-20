Cowboys giving up points at historic pace

Getty Images

The Cowboys are giving up points like no NFL team in decades.

After Monday night’s 38-10 loss to the Cardinals, the Cowboys have now given up 218 points through six games this season. That’s the most since the 1970 AFL-NFL merger, and it puts them on pace to allow 581 points over a 16-game season. That would break the all-time NFL record of 533 points allowed set by the 1981 Baltimore Colts.

The only NFL teams that have ever given up more than 218 points through six games were the 1950 Baltimore Colts (235 points), 1961 Oakland Raiders (228 points) and 1954 Washington (223 points).

All of those teams were among the worst in the league, but the 2-4 Cowboys are, amazingly, still in first place. The NFC East is so bad that the Cowboys might just break the all-time record for points allowed, and still win the division.