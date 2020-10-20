Giants put Tae Crowder on IR, sign Jabaal Sheard

Getty Images

Linebacker Tae Crowder became Mr. Irrelevant when the Giants made him the final choice in this year’s draft, but he was very relevant to their first win of the season.

Crowder scooped up a Kyle Allen fumble and returned it for a touchdown that gave the Giants a 20-13 lead late in last Sunday’s game against Washington. The Giants would hold on for a 20-19 win after stopping a two-point try late in the proceedings.

Crowder’s not going to be able to build off that big play, however. Crowder was placed on injured reserve Tuesday with a hamstring injury. He’ll have to miss at least three games before returning to action.

The Giants filled the roster spot by signing veteran defensive end Jabaal Sheard off of Jacksonville’s practice squad. Sheard played 15 snaps as a temporary callup for the Jaguars last weekend.

Crowder was one of three Giants out of practice Tuesday. Wide receiver C.J. Board (concussion) and safety Adrian Colbert (shoulder) were also out. Wide receiver Darius Slayton (foot) was listed as limited for the second straight day.