Jerry Jones: NFC East is “manna from heaven,” but we have to get better

The Cowboys lost in ugly fashion to the Cardinals on Monday night and are now 2-4 on the season as a result.

It’s not the record anyone is striving for, but there is a silver lining. They are the only two-win team in the NFC East and the other three teams haven’t shown many signs of being on the verge of extended winning streaks.

That silver lining doesn’t mean much to Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on the day after the loss to Arizona. Jones was on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday and acknowledged that the ineptitude of the division may work in his team’s favor, but he isn’t feeling great about that given the way the Cowboys have played.

“I’m not in the feel good mood frankly that we got manna from heaven being in the East. These things have a way of evening out as we go along, and certainly the NFC East is having its challenges right now,” Jones said. “All of that is a way of not wanting to talk about other teams. When you’re not playing any better than we are, it’s hard for me to basically look to the endgame, which is to win the East, and get excited about the fact that we’re better than anybody. We may be slow, but we’re ahead of you syndrome. We got to get better to have the kind of season that makes sense for us.”

The Cowboys get a pair of NFC East opponents in Washington and Philadelphia the next two weeks and the results of those games will determine whether they’ll head into the second half at the top of an unimpressive group or right in the middle of the muck with the other three teams.