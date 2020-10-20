Jets place Frankie Luvu on injured reserve

Getty Images

The Jets placed outside linebacker Frankie Luvu on injured reserve, the team announced Tuesday.

Luvu injured his groin against the Dolphins on Sunday. He will have to spend at least three weeks on IR before becoming eligible to return.

Luvu has seven tackles this season and has played 119 snaps on special teams (71.3 percent).

He first signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent out of Washington State in 2017. Luvu has totaled 41 tackles, six tackles for loss, four sacks and 13 quarterback hits in 33 games with one start.