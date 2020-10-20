Joe Buck, Troy Aikman take heat for comments on flyovers

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2020, 10:53 AM EDT
For years, the military sends planes to fly over venues at which large-scale sporting events will be played.

On Sunday, military fighter jets flew over Raymond James Stadium prior to the Packers-Buccaneers game. Via Samer Kalef of Defector.com, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman offered their thoughts on the subject into a hot mic.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman says in the clip.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” Buck interjects.

“That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket,” Aikman adds. “I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

The final remark has likely made this into a red state/blue state thing, prompting Aikman to trend on Twitter. Although some are saying that Buck and Aikman “mocked” the flyover process in a way that attempts to imply they disrespected the military, the point is that they regard it as a waste of money. That’s a decidedly non-partisan observation.

On the surface, it is a waste of money. But it also gives pilots flying time, which they need anyway. Moreover, it’s a potentially strong recruiting tool, underscoring the ties between football and the military.

The bigger problem with Aikman’s observation isn’t that it’s political but that it’s incorrect. Flyovers will continue regardless of who wins the election, taking a break only when the federal government is shut down.

  2. Well they are geniune training missions – so there is that. And I love the flyovers after the anthem. Just one of the many reasons I absoltuly love to attend games in person. Without the flyover and anthem, i might as well just watch it on TV. Keep them coming – nothing can replace the feel of americans freedom rumbling over a full NFL stadium! Go America!

  3. Their comments lack understanding of military training. Military pilots need training and the flyover is scheduled as a piece of a training flight. An important performance criteria for them is Time On Target (arriving at a location precisely at the right time to deconflict the airspace and acheive mission goals). A flyover, while simple, gives them practice for time on target.

    Pilot training occurs regardless of a game going on or not, so it does not add much cost other than the fuel to divert to the stadium and back.

  4. I was ok with their observations until Troy mentioned his political affiliations. It was unnecessary to bring that up

  5. Ever since the “that is a disgusting act” call by Buck when Randy Moss PRETENDED to moon the Green Bay fans after they IN FACT DID MOON the Vikings Bus in the parking lot, I’ve had a strong dislike of Buck. I also always thought Troy was kind of dumb. This confirms both.

  6. Also, why wasn’t Buck “disgusted” with Rodgers’ pelvic thrust celebration after his non-touchdown? To me that was way worse than Moss’ fake moon in Lambeau. What Moss did was funny while what Rodgers did was kind of creepy.

  8. It is a waste of money and the NFL shouldn’t be promoting war. Here again it is OK for some to interject their politics but if a player talks about something domestic he is bad guy. It is propaganda, something our country used to rail against. Now we can’t get enough of it.

  9. The Pentagon or DOD pays millions(at the taxpayers’ expense) to the NFL and FOX to salute and promote the troops.

    I think Aikman was right to call out this fact. The money should go to actual soldiers, who get peanuts, rather than to the NFL and FOX.

  10. these Celebrities and athletes complaining about pollution yet are constantly flying on private jets.

    that is the real waste of $$

  11. Aikman’s finest comment though came when a player took down a defender and holding was called. He said,”That wasn’t holding. You see that at a rodeo.”

  12. I wouldn’t be so sure they continue with Biden and Harris in charge. They are going to be under tremendous pressure to cut costs after the Republicans increased the deficit significantly…*AGAIN*. It would be some good politics to cut stuff like this so Republicans have to decide if its more important to have the silly fly over or actually try to reduce the deficit. No matter what if they want them back they have to say they like spending money that isn’t necessary to spend.

  13. They’ll keep doing the flyovers until one of the jets crashes into a stadium or a nearby school/hospital/apartment complex. Then…they’ll stop the flyovers, with a regretful “no one could have predicted this” quip

  15. Flyovers won’t happen under a Biden/Harris administration because their Green New Deal will eliminate air travel.

  16. Yeah…I’m all for Biden/Harris. But those comments by Aikman at the end were unnecessary.

    Unfortunately, sometimes politics is an appropriate subject when related to sports. This wasn’t one of them.

  17. 50Stars says:
    October 20, 2020 at 10:59 am
    Well they are geniune training missions – so there is that. And I love the flyovers after the anthem. Just one of the many reasons I absoltuly love to attend games in person. Without the flyover and anthem, i might as well just watch it on TV.
    ___________________________

    Agreed about the training and how cool it is to witness the flyover. But there’s absolutely no way a flyover (or anthem) impacts my decision to attend a game or not. If I wanted to pay to see jets, I’d buy tickets to an air show.

  18. Just an idiotic comment. Between the two of them their IQ may not add up to Troy’s jersey number.

  20. Interesting that Troy said Harris/Biden…since when is the VP candidate mentioned before the Presidential candidate? The ticket is Biden/Harris. Then again, Troy was probably drunk as usual.

  21. I seem to recall an experiment back in the 1980’s where commentary by the announcers was limited to “1st and 10” and “3rd and 5”. If there was that option where we could just have that – I’d totally be for that. Until that time, I guess I’ll keep using Mute on my remote.

  23. “Well they are geniune training missions – so there is that.”

    Sure, like you know anything about training missions.

  24. The flights happen whether they happen over a stadium or not. The pilots need flying experience, practice, and need to log hours. That’s going to happen no matter what. We don’t have planes and pilots that just sit for years on the ground twiddling their thumbs waiting for the next administration to invade Syria.

  25. “Their comments lack understanding of military training. Military pilots need training and the flyover is scheduled as a piece of a training flight”
    __________

    Please state your credentials for knowing what is involved in military flight training. Reading stories in Soldier Of Fortune magazine does not count.

  26. because their Green New Deal will eliminate air travel.
    —–
    Except that Biden has repeatedly said he doesn’t support the GND and has his own plan. But regardless that’s a ridiculous assertion as air travel will become a much larger part of our future I’m sure. It’s the internal combustion engine they’re after. As a gearhead, that has swayed my vote in the past but seeing what is being accomplished with electric cars now, I think I’ve changed my opinion.

  27. Yep, everything is Trump’s fault. Hey Troy, did we ever do flyovers during the Obama administration? Clinton? Bush? Acting like this is something Trump came up with is idiotic. Do some research before you talk for once.

  28. Aikman and Buck just play intelligent people on TV, no reason to think they are any smarter than the fans watching at home.

  29. Totally agree with Buck and Aikman . It’s called free speech people , it’s in the Constitution even if it’s speech you disagree with . Too many snowflakes looking for any reason real or imagined to whine .

  30. “Also, why wasn’t Buck “disgusted” with Rodgers’ pelvic thrust celebration after his non-touchdown? To me that was way worse than Moss’ fake moon in Lambeau. What Moss did was funny while what Rodgers did was kind of creepy.”

    When Rodgers did that pelvic thrust, it was homage to Hingle McCringleberry’s TD celebration on Key and Peele.

  31. Stop with the outrage over flyovers when a President has spent over $120,000,000 flying to play golf. Where is the outrage over that? I think the flyovers are great as I can see my money flying…..signed…a Veteran.

  33. I miss Howard Cowell and Dandy Don and Mike Gifford…..NO WAY they could survived in 2020..

  34. Lol, there’s all kinds of money for flyovers. We haven’t been in a conflict since Trump took over. These airmen need the practice!

  35. We should all get a good laugh at the people here who, even after being informed about the truth of training missions (no matter how much military spending might be cut, flight training can and will happen), still tried to argue that under a different Presidential administration the flyovers could be removed. Ah, willful ignorance at its finest, along with the person who suggested that a Democratic administration would work hard to cut costs. This is a non-partisan comment: both parties have major flaws and both are happy to wastefully spend taxpayer dollars.

  36. @ peoriaviking says:
    October 20, 2020 at 11:01 am
    Ever since the “that is a disgusting act” call by Buck when Randy Moss PRETENDED to moon the Green Bay fans after they IN FACT DID MOON the Vikings Bus in the parking lot, I’ve had a strong dislike of Buck. I also always thought Troy was kind of dumb. This confirms both.

    ———————————

    Joe Buck is a text book definition of nepotism, as is Kenny Albert, neither of them would be where they are today if it weren’t for Poppa Buck and Poppa Marv. And he comes across borderline patronizing at times.

