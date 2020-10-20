Joe Buck, Troy Aikman take heat for comments on flyovers

Getty Images

For years, the military sends planes to fly over venues at which large-scale sporting events will be played.

On Sunday, military fighter jets flew over Raymond James Stadium prior to the Packers-Buccaneers game. Via Samer Kalef of Defector.com, Joe Buck and Troy Aikman offered their thoughts on the subject into a hot mic.

“That’s a lot of jet fuel just to do a little flyover,” Aikman says in the clip.

“That’s your hard-earned money and your tax dollars at work!” Buck interjects.

“That stuff ain’t happening with [a] Kamala-Biden ticket,” Aikman adds. “I’ll tell you that right now, partner.”

The final remark has likely made this into a red state/blue state thing, prompting Aikman to trend on Twitter. Although some are saying that Buck and Aikman “mocked” the flyover process in a way that attempts to imply they disrespected the military, the point is that they regard it as a waste of money. That’s a decidedly non-partisan observation.

On the surface, it is a waste of money. But it also gives pilots flying time, which they need anyway. Moreover, it’s a potentially strong recruiting tool, underscoring the ties between football and the military.

The bigger problem with Aikman’s observation isn’t that it’s political but that it’s incorrect. Flyovers will continue regardless of who wins the election, taking a break only when the federal government is shut down.