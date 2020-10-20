Joe Judge: We’ll see how everything shakes out at left tackle

Getty Images

Giants head coach Joe Judge said that first-round pick Andrew Thomas did not start at left tackle on Sunday because he violated team rules and he said the team hasn’t decided whether he’ll start this Thursday.

Third-round pick Matt Peart started instead of Thomas and both players saw time during the 20-19 victory over the Washington Football Team. Judge said that right tackle Cam Fleming figures into their thinking as well when they contemplate how they’ll line up against the Eagles.

“Yeah, we’ll go through practice this week and kind of see where everything shakes out right now,” Judge said. “But I was pleased with the way both he and Matt played, along with Cam [Fleming]. We have multiple guys who can play the positions. Matt’s a guy that’s worked on the right and the left. We’ve practiced Andrew both on the right and the left as it is anyway, and Cam gets reps on the left as well, just to make sure we’re all in position if we have to get our numbers called. We’ll go through practice these next couple of days and kind of see how everything shakes out. But again, we expect all of them to be at the game and we expect all of them to play.”

Judge added that he thinks it is “important for us to play as many of our guys as possible, especially these young guys who need to gain the experience,” so it sounds like a good bet that the rotation will continue a little while longer.