John Ross approached Bengals about trade

Posted by Josh Alper on October 20, 2020, 9:52 AM EDT
Unhappiness about roles in Cincinnati isn’t limited to the defensive side of the ball.

Wide receiver John Ross was active for the first time since Week Two against the Colts last weekend, but he only played one snap in the team’s 31-27 loss. Ross was a healthy scratch in the previous three games and Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Ross’ agent Brad Cicala recently went to the team to discuss a possible trade.

Cicala told Garafolo that nothing came of those conversations, but that his client is still hoping for a fresh start with another team before the November 3 trade deadline.

Ross was the ninth overall pick of the 2017 draft, but injuries limited him to 24 games in his first three seasons. He has two catches for 17 yards this season.

  2. Hey Ross, they have already tried to trade you but no one wants to give up anything for you. Probably for the same reasons the Bengals aren’t playing you after picking you 8th overall.

  4. He has ZERO trade value. ZERO. He’ll be lucky to get a contract for the minimum next year. In four years he has 51 catches for a total of 733 yards. He has missed 22 games in his first three season. He does have 10 TDs, 7 in 2018 but still, even when he’s on the field he hasn’t been particularly productive. If he thinks he’s going to get an A.J. Green type contract he’s going to be in for a surprise. He’s probably even not using a roster spot on. The only reason he’s still a member of the Bengals is because they are trying to save face for wasting a first round pick on this guy.

  5. Guy is a burner, the fastest WR in the NFL w/o a doubt. 2018 he was a red zone TD machine. 2019 enter our new coach, “Offensive Guru” Zac Taylor and the guy has sucked since then. And most of our players have declined since Taylor arrived. I could easily see us trading him for a 6th rd pick, only for him to end the season with 12 TD’s and a pro-bowl bid.

