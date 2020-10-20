Lane Johnson is only change to Eagles’ report as he has limited practice

Getty Images

The Eagles again went through a walkthrough practice. Their estimated injury report remained mostly the same.

The only change is the Eagles listed right tackle Lane Johnson as limited after being DNP on Monday with his ankle injury.

Offensive tackle Jack Driscoll (ankle), tight end Zach Ertz (ankle), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (quadricep), running back Miles Sanders (knee) and safety K'Von Wallace (shoulder) remained non-participants on the estimated report.

Safety Marcus Epps (rib), receiver DeSean Jackson (hamstring), receiver Alshon Jeffery (foot), cornerback Avonte Maddox (ankle) and linebacker Duke Riley (rib) again received a limited designation.