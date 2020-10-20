Mark Ingram’s ankle injury “isn’t considered severe”

Getty Images

Ravens running back Mark Ingram had an MRI on his injured left ankle. It revealed a “mid-to high-ankle sprain that isn’t considered severe,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports.

The Ravens are on their off week this week, and coach John Harbaugh said Monday that Ingram “probably” will dress for their game against the Steelers in Week Eight.

Ingram was injured on the third drive of Sunday’s game and finished with five carries for 20 yards in the victory over the Eagles.

Ingram has not gained more than 57 yards in a game this season and has only two touchdowns.

He has 53 touches for 250 yards.

Ingram ranks second in rushing yards with 225, behind only quarterback Lamar Jackson. But running backs Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins have combined for 73 rushes and three touchdowns in splitting the carries.