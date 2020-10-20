Mike Tomlin: Derrick Henry’s size, speed “really astounding”

Getty Images

Mike Tomlin was coaching the Steelers against the Browns while Derrick Henry was running through and over the Texans in Tennessee’s overtime win on Sunday, but he’s seen the tape of that performance and plenty of other ones from Henry over the last few years.

The most recent outing featured a 94-yard run that made Henry the fifth-player in league history with multiple runs of more than 90 yards. Tomlin called Henry’s exploits “a highlight reel of big runs unlike I have ever seen” and said that it’s all the more remarkable because of how big Henry is.

“It’s really astounding that a back his size is capable of going to the house just about every time he touches it,” Tomlin said, via Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Media.

Henry has only faced the Steelers once since entering the NFL. He ran seven times for 32 yards in a 40-17 Titans loss in November 2017. A lot of time has passed since then and Henry hasn’t run for that few yards since Week 12 of the 2018 season, so it feels safe to say this weekend will be a new experience for the Steelers.