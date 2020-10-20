Mike Tomlin: We have a great deal of confidence in Robert Spillane

Getty Images

Steelers linebacker Devin Bush tore his ACL during the team’s win over the Browns in Week Six and his loss has opened up an opportunity for rookie Robert Spillane.

Spillane entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the Titans in 2018 and played one defensive snap while filling a special teams role with the Steelers in 2019. He played eight more this year before stepping in for Bush against Cleveland, but that inexperience isn’t causing head coach Mike Tomlin to rethink the team’s post-Bush plans.

“We’ve got a great deal of confidence in Robert, and we’ll largely go with him in the replacement of Devin,” Tomlin said, via Joe Rutter of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. “Through game planning we will look at options in terms of dividing the labor, but Robert will be the primary man responsible for replacing Devin. We’re excited about watching him play and play to the standard of our expectations.”

The team doesn’t have more experienced options on hand, so they may have to go outside the organization if Spillane doesn’t meet their expectations.