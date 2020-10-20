MyCole Pruitt, Breon Borders off Titans’ COVID-19 list

Getty Images

It took some time, but the Titans have cleared out their reserve/COVID-19 list.

The team announced on Tuesday that tight end MyCole Pruitt and practice squad defensive back Breon Borders have been activated from the list. Pruitt has three catches for 17 yards and a touchdown this season.

Both players were part of the outbreak of positive tests that led to the NFL postponing the Titans’ Week Four game against the Steelers to this weekend and moving their Week Five game against the Bills to a Tuesday night.

Wide receiver Corey Davis, defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, wide receiver Adam Humphries, defensive lineman DaQuan Jones, fullback Khari Blasingame, long snapper Beau Brinkley, cornerback Kristian Fulton, tackle Isaiah Wilson were previously activated to the 53-man roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Wide receiver Cam Batson and defensive back Greg Mabin returned to the practice squad, although the team announced Mabin’s release on Tuesday.