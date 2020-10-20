New Orleans approves fans at Superdome

Getty Images

The Saints and the mayor of New Orleans have reached an agreement to start allowing fans to attend games at the Superdome.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell has approved up to 3,000 fans for this week’s home game against the Panthers. The Saints have announced that season ticket holders will have first dibs on the tickets this week.

If all goes well and there are no changes in health and safety guidelines, New Orleans will allow up to 6,000 fans at both of the Saints’ November home games, and up to 15,000 fans at both of the Saints’ December home games.

The Saints had grown so frustrated with New Orleans disallowing fans that the team considered playing home games at LSU’s home stadium in Baton Rouge. But now the plan is for the Saints to remain in New Orleans for the season, and for fans to be there.