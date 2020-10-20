NFC East highlights, once again, the flaws in the NFL’s playoff seeding

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2020, 1:15 PM EDT
On paper, the NFL’s current arrangement of teams looks good, symmetrical. Two conferences. Four divisions per conference. Four teams per division.

But there’s a problem with this structure. The NFL guarantees the best of every quartet of predetermined teams a playoff spot and, even worse, a home game.

From time to time, complaints have been raised about the unfair outcome that arises when the fifth seed in the conference has a better record than the fourth seed, but then has to play a wild-card game in the fourth seed’s stadium. It happened most notably in 2010, when the 7-9 Seahawks won the NFC West and faced the 11-5 Saints in Seattle.

When the Seahawks beat the Saints, some said that the outcome proved the Seahawks were the better team. And that’s nonsense. If Seattle had been required to play in New Orleans, the Saints would have won the game, perhaps in a blowout.

The league continues to resist the idea of reseeding, because the league places excessive significance on winning a division. Owners aren’t inclined to change that, in part because they individually and collectively like the idea of having a one-in-four chance, each and every year, to host a playoff game.

This year, someone from the NFC East will host a playoff game, even if none deserve to do so. And with plenty of great teams potentially landing in the No. 5 seed (the Bears or Packers, Bucs or Saints, Seahawks or Rams or 49ers or Cardinals), one of them will have to launch a preseason run by playing on the road against the 2-4 Cowboys, the 1-4-1 Eagles, the 1-5 Giants, or 1-5 Washington.

If the NFL is determined to continue to reward division champions with home playoff games, here’s a possibility: Revert to three divisions per conference. Name them East, Central, and West, as it was before 2002.

Yes, one division per conference would have six teams. But that would leave four divisions with a pre-existing expansion slot for up to four more teams.

And that would be the best long-term arrangement. Six divisions. Six teams per division. Three division champions and four (eventually five) wild cards.

We’ve added a proposed reconfiguration of divisions after the jump. Check it out, and then add a comment explaining why you think the idea is stupid.

AFC East: Patriots, Jets, Dolphins, Bills, Ravens, Jaguars.

AFC Central: Browns, Bengals, Colts, Steelers, Titans.

AFC West: Broncos, Chargers, Raiders, Texans, Chiefs.

NFC East: Washington, Giants, Eagles, Buccaneers, Panthers, Falcons.

NFC Central: Packers, Bears, Lions, Vikings, Saints.

NFC West: Rams, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks, Cowboys.

14 responses to “NFC East highlights, once again, the flaws in the NFL’s playoff seeding

  2. The cut-off should be 8 wins… Any team that wins a Division with under a .500 record should be replaced in the Playoffs by the runner up to the last Wild Card spot.

  3. You win your division you host a playoff game, thats fair. Im a whodat and the year after we won the SB we, an 11-5 wild card, had to travel up to Seattle to face the 7-9 Matt Hassleback Seahawks as the NFC West Champ. And we got Beast-Moded. Thats just the system, its fair. Remove the value of div 4 titles and you remove value from the regular season.

  4. Keep the divisions and just give teams with a better record the home playoff game. Owners like the divisions because of rivalries.

  6. Future expansion
    AFC Central –St Louis
    AFC West — Portland
    NFC Central — Oklahoma City
    NFC West — Salt Lake City

    Other Ideas???

  7. It is stupid because when you have a 6-team division, that makes a full 10 of your games against divisional opponents. Year in and year out, those 10 games stay the same. That is way too many. Even with the 17-game season (which we all know will eventually be 18), you should not have 10 division games every year.

    Also, it’s stupid to overhaul a system based on something that happens once very 7 years or so. (You suggestion the League could expand is also a bad one, but that wasn’t the main piont of the article so I ignored that)

  8. “If Seattle had been required to play in New Orleans, the Saints would have won the game, perhaps in a blowout.” Maybe, maybe not. I’ve seen your prognostication record…you shouldn’t be so confident.

  10. It’s not like this is an every year issue. Additionally, you nullify the importance of the division if you do something like this and the regional aspect of the division is one of the things that drives fan interest.

  12. This is definitely the wrong year to bring this up, but the all time great rivalries in the NFC east would be really hurt without Dallas in the division. Logistically, it makes sense but that would still be tough. As a Giants fan I was even sad when the Cardinals left years ago. Losing Dallas in the NFC east would be hard to swallow if you root for one of those teams.

  13. Good luck with your idea.

    Why not a simpler plan?

    No divisions. Each team plays all the teams in its conference once (15 games) and two teams in the opposing conference. one home and one away. That way you would play every team in the same conference home and away every two years. Seed the teams for the playoffs by their records and everything is fair.

  14. If winning the division didn’t mean anything, all four NFCE teams would basically have nothing to play for at this point.

