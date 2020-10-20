NFL had eight new positives among 2,459 players tested last week

Getty Images

As each new positive test results in concerns about whether a team could have an outbreak that wreaks havoc on the NFL schedule, it can be easy to lose sight of the fact that an exceedingly small percentage of players have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to data released by the NFL and NFL Players Association today, last week 15,167 tests were administered to 2,459 players. Only eight new positive test results were produced. That represents a positive rate of 0.3 percent, far lower than the American population as a whole.

The NFL also had 11 new confirmed positive tests for team personnel, out of 5,340 people tested and a total of 23,713 tests. That represents a positive rate of 0.2 percent for team personnel.

From August 1 through October 17, a total of 47 players and 71 other personnel have been confirmed positive, out of more than 450,000 tests administered.