Panthers plan for Christian McCaffrey to miss at least one more game

Getty Images

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey isn’t ready to return just yet.

McCaffrey, who has been out since suffering a high ankle sprain in Week Two, is not expected to play on Sunday against the Saints, according to NFL Network.

It’s possible that McCaffrey could return the following week when the Panthers host the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

The good news for the Panthers is they really haven’t missed McCaffrey, whom they made the highest-paid running back in the NFL this offseason. Mike Davis has run for 272 yards and caught 32 passes for 209 yards, and the Panthers have gone 3-1 without McCaffrey after starting the season 0-2 with him.