Panthers put Juston Burris, Keith Kirkwood on IR

The Panthers moved to add a safety by signing Sean Chandler off of the Giants practice squad because of an injury to Juston Burris and it will be a few weeks before Burris is able to return.

Burris was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday. He injured his ribs in last Sunday’s loss to the Bears and he’ll have to sit out at least three games before he is eligible to return to action.

The Panthers also announced that wide receiver Keith Kirkwood is going back on the injured reserve list. Kirkwood was activated from the list to play against Chicago, but reinjured his clavicle.

Carolina signed safety Kenny Robinson and offensive lineman Sam Tecklenburg off the practice squad. The team had three open roster spots after putting offensive lineman Michael Schofield on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday.