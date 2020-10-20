Raiders designate Marcus Mariota to return, add David Irving to practice squad

Getty Images

Raiders quarterback Marcus Mariota is ready to return as Derek Carr‘s backup.

Mariota has been designated for return from the Raiders’ practice squad. He’ll presumably move ahead of Nathan Peterman on the depth chart as the No. 2 quarterback in Las Vegas.

The Raiders also officially signed defensive lineman David Irving to their practice squad. Irving had been suspended from the NFL for the last year and a half but was reinstated last week.

This week Las Vegas hosts Tampa Bay in a Jon Gruden reunion game on Sunday Night Football.