Report: Raiders signing David Irving

Getty Images

Free agent defensive lineman David Irving is getting a second (third?) chance in the NFL.

Irving, who has not played since 2018, is signing with the Raiders, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The NFL reinstated Irving on Oct. 16, and he visited the Raiders soon after.

He will rejoin Raiders defensive line coach Rod Marinelli, who was the Cowboys defensive coordinator and defensive line coach when Irving played in Dallas. Irving had 12.5 sacks in 37 games over four seasons with the Cowboys.

The league suspended him in March 2019 when he was a free agent, and the Cowboys had no intention of re-signing him.

Irving retired from the NFL.

He now is returning.