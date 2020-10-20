Report: Washington signing wide receiver Robert Foster off Packers practice squad

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team is adding wide receiver Robert Foster to their active roster from the practice squad of the Green Bay Packers, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Foster appeared in 26 games over the previous two seasons with the Buffalo Bills. After catching 27 passes for 541 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie 2018, he was limited to just three catches for 64 yards last year in Buffalo. The Bills waived him at the end of training camp this year and he was signed by the Packers to their practice squad in September.

Foster will help Washington cover the absence of Steven Sims Jr., who was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 10 due to a toe injury. Despite only playing half the games of his teammates, Sims remains third on the team in receiving yards among receivers. Sims’ six catches for 103 yards trails only Terry McLaurin (36 catches – 487 yards) and Dontrelle Inman (17 – 148).

Isaiah Wright, Cam Sims and Antonio Gandy-Golden remain options at receiver as well.