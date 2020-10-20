Tom Brady now one touchdown pass behind Drew Brees’ career record

Posted by Michael David Smith on October 20, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT
Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time record holder for career touchdown passes. After Sunday night, he might not be.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently at 555 career touchdown passes, just one behind Brees’ NFL record career total of 556.

Brees and the Saints play the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, where Brees may add to his record. But he could lose the record on Sunday night, when Brady and the Buccaneers are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Brees broke the all-time record, which was previously owned by Peyton Manning, last year, with Brady close behind. Brady has made up some ground on Brees this year: Brady has 14 touchdown passes this season to nine for Brees.

Brady and Brees may find themselves in a situation where they’re both breaking each other’s record on a regular basis. That would be reminiscent of the 1983 Major League Baseball season, when pitchers Nolan Ryan and Steve Carlton both broke the previous career strikeout record, and then proceeded to trade the lead back and forth 14 times over the course of that season.

Brees will own the record on Sunday afternoon, Brady may own it on Sunday night, and then Brees could take it back the following Sunday before Brady gets a chance to break it again the next Monday night. It may go back and forth like this for the rest of the season.

18 responses to “Tom Brady now one touchdown pass behind Drew Brees’ career record

  4. Im a Brees fan, a true WhoDat, and I can admit that when they were all at their peaks Peyton Manning was the best of all 3. I respect the rings, but I also respect the MVPs and the undefeated eye test.

  6. I don’t know if he will own it. Brees is playing Carolina who he owns and Brady is playing the underrated Raiders that could be a tougher game for him than Brees. Plus Brees was on his bye week. Eventually Tom has to take one too

  9. The Saints have already had their bye week allowing Brady to catch up. It will be back and forth for the next few weeks more than likely, but Brees will either pass him or extend the record whenever the Bucs take their bye in week 13. Factor in they will be playing the Falcons, whose defense is a bottom feeder in almost every category, the same week as the Bucs bye and Brees might take a significant lead in the race.

  14. Stop saying “truth” and “fact” every time you state an opinion. You sound like idiots!

    This is a meaningless record, especially considering Brady has played 10 more games than Brees.
    Celebrate the longevity of greatness of both players. After both retire, then decide on whom was the better QB.

  16. Big deal!!!! They are both still playing talk about this after the season.
    What are you gonna do each week show who has the record??
    Brees will be leading at season end. Once he gets his number 1 back they will get on a roll.

  17. Not to mention Brady has played in what? 10 or 12 more games? Factor that at 2 per game and it isn’t even close.
    Brady has played in a cupcake division his entire career so that doesn’t hurt.

  18. Here is the unforetold truth about Drew Brees’ stats. He never missed a full season in his entire NFL career, he was never suspended four games over a fake outrage air pressure investigation, and he has played the vast majority of his games in a dome. When he was not playing in his own dome, he was playing in the Falcons’ dome. Peyton Manning had the same benefit. This is partially why both quarterbacks choked in the post-season multiple times. In fewer regular season games played, Brees has also thrown more interceptions. This is why career stats can be entirely misleading.

