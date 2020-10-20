Tom Brady now one touchdown pass behind Drew Brees’ career record

Getty Images

Saints quarterback Drew Brees is the NFL’s all-time record holder for career touchdown passes. After Sunday night, he might not be.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is currently at 555 career touchdown passes, just one behind Brees’ NFL record career total of 556.

Brees and the Saints play the Panthers on Sunday afternoon, where Brees may add to his record. But he could lose the record on Sunday night, when Brady and the Buccaneers are in Las Vegas to take on the Raiders.

Brees broke the all-time record, which was previously owned by Peyton Manning, last year, with Brady close behind. Brady has made up some ground on Brees this year: Brady has 14 touchdown passes this season to nine for Brees.

Brady and Brees may find themselves in a situation where they’re both breaking each other’s record on a regular basis. That would be reminiscent of the 1983 Major League Baseball season, when pitchers Nolan Ryan and Steve Carlton both broke the previous career strikeout record, and then proceeded to trade the lead back and forth 14 times over the course of that season.

Brees will own the record on Sunday afternoon, Brady may own it on Sunday night, and then Brees could take it back the following Sunday before Brady gets a chance to break it again the next Monday night. It may go back and forth like this for the rest of the season.