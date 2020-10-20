Unnamed Cowboys call out new coaching staff

Posted by Mike Florio on October 20, 2020
The Cowboys are in first place in the NFC East. The way things are going, however, that won’t last.

Complicating matters is the fact that unnamed players are now venting to the NFL Network reporter who covers the team.

Here’s the tweet from NFLN’s Jane Slater: “Cowboys players initially bought into keeping things internal. Now as they sit 2-4 the discontent is leaking out. On the coaching staff ‘totally unprepared. They don’t teach. They don’t have any sense of adjusting on the fly.’ Another ‘they just aren’t good at their jobs.'”

Without knowing which players are saying these things, it’s hard to know whether to give these opinions any credence. And while the anonymous leaking of fact makes the media world go ’round, anonymous leaking of opinion can become a stickier wicket.

Given the way the team is playing, it’s clear that something is wrong. Either the players aren’t good enough or the coaches aren’t doing a good enough job with them.

In most teams, that dynamic would set up a potential battle between coach and G.M. to make their case to the owner as to who bears the blame for a bad team. In Dallas, the G.M. is the owner.

Which actually makes it useful for ownership to have anonymous players blaming the coaching, since that will tend to take attention away from the idea that ownership has not done a good enough job finding capable players.

  2. A classic case of coach em’ down. I believe the players when I look at what is going on with the defense. They looks like the Keystone Cops in cleats.

  3. You know the whole game last night, Jerrah was dreaming about hiring Kingsbury, the dude who many said was a losing coach in college and didn’t deserve an NFL job. Instead, he had his slumber party with Mac, got high praise as this was a SB ready team, and…here you go.

    There was a recent article about nepotism with Scott Turner and between that and retreads in the NFL, you just can’t feel bad when it bites you like this.

  4. Why did the Cowboys hire McCarthy after is was obvious how much better the Packers were without him? So it’s not the coaches. It’s the owner. Dallas is becoming another Washington.

  5. Not surprised at all by this. This might escalate into a one-and-done deal for the whole staff. McCarthy has a good track record, but he’ll be held accountable for the decisions he made on the rest of the staff. I don’t think anyone thought that this team would be such a mess, but there are a lot of fans that are happy to see this because they hate the Cowboys. I’m not one of them, but I’ve disliked Jerry since day one. He reaps what he sows.

  7. It was Elliot blaming his two fumbles on the coaching staff not teaching him to hold on to the ball…. #jasonclapping

  9. As an Eagles fan I am LOVING that dumpster fire in Dallas…it’s almost enough to take my mind off of 1-4-1.

  11. To some of us that was clear before the season. At least one of us knew the Cowboys would be bad this season. Not THIS bad, but not a real contender either.

  12. Not a Cowboys fan, but this sounds more to me like a player with an ego that isn’t being stroked.

  14. The only reason GB squeaked out wins the last 3 years with McCarthy is because of Rodgers. He didn’t have 1 open receiver for 3 years. Unimaginative and unable to adjust are McCarthy’s calling cards.

