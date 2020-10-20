Washington Football Team could keep non-name name into 2021

Getty Images

The Washington Football Team may continue to be the Washington Football Team. At least for another year.

Via NBC Sports Washington, team president Jason Wright said that the team could keep its non-name name into 2021.

“Next year is fast,” Wright said regarding the possibility of changing the name before the 2021 campaign. “There’s a pretty good chance we will be the Washington Football Team next season.”

Team owner Daniel Snyder has said that “Washington Football Team” could end up being the permanent name of the franchise. Wright’s comments suggest that there will eventually be a new name.

“Next year is fast, because of how the brand has to come together, through uniforms, through the approval process, through the league, all of that,” Wright said.

Many like the Washington Football Team name and uniforms. Fans would like the names and uniforms even more if the team would start winning.