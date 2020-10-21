49ers promote Joe Walker from practice squad

Getty Images

The 49ers announced they promoted linebacker Joe Walker to the active roster from the practice squad Wednesday.

They signed linebacker Jonas Griffith to the team’s practice squad.

Walker originally signed with the team as a free agent on March 24. The 49ers cut him out of training camp and signed him back to the team’s practice squad the following day.

Walker earned a promotion from the team’s practice squad for two games this season.

He entered the NFL as a seventh-round choice of the Eagles in 2016. In four NFL seasons with the Eagles (2016-17) and Cardinals (2018-19), Walker appeared in 42 games with 14 starts. He made 82 tackles, one pass defensed, one forced fumble and 18 special teams tackles.

Griffith originally signed with the team as an undrafted rookie free agent on April 28. The 49ers waived him Aug. 21, and he signed with the Colts’ practice squad Oct. 7. The Colts released him six days later.