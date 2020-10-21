Aaron Lynch off retired list, back with Jaguars

Getty Images

Veteran defensive end Aaron Lynch announced his retirement during Jaguars training camp in August, but he had a change of heart.

The Jaguars announced that Lynch is off of the reserve/retired list and back with the team. They’ll have a roster exemption for him for the time being.

Lynch signed with the Jaguars in May. He had a pair of sacks while playing less than a quarter of Chicago’s defensive snaps last season and he has 20 career sacks in 73 career games.

Lynch is not the only player the Jaguars are welcoming back this week. The team also announced that kicker Josh Lambo has been designated to return from injured reserve.

He went on the list after Week Three with a hip injury and the Jaguars have cycled through four other kickers since he’s been injured. Those kickers have gone 5-of-9 on field goals while Lambo was 3-of-3, so his return would be welcomed in Jacksonville.