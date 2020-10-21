Adoree’ Jackson back at practice for Titans

Getty Images

The Titans are moving closer to getting cornerback Adoree' Jackson back in the lineup.

Jackson was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury before the season opener against the Broncos and he took a step toward coming off the list on Wednesday. The Titans designated Jackson for return and he took part in practice with the rest of the team.

The return to practice opens a 21-day window for the team to decide about activating him. If they don’t do it in that window, Jackson will be shut down for the year.

Malcolm Butler, Johnathan Joseph, Kristian Fulton, Chris Jackson, Tye Smith and Chris Milton have handled cornerback duties with Jackson out of action. That group’s helped the Titans to a 5-0 start, but they’ll be glad to welcome Jackson back as they try to navigate the back end of their schedule with the same success.