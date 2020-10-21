Another round of negative COVID-19 tests for Broncos

Getty Images

The Broncos have done several rounds of testing since running backs coach Curtis Modkins tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of their Week Six game against the Broncos and they haven’t had any further issues.

That remains the case on Wednesday. Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Broncos’ latest testing results were all negative.

With no new positives in the organization, the Broncos are set to practice on Wednesday and are on track to play this Sunday’s game against the Chiefs as scheduled.

That game will take place in Denver and it will feature the Chiefs trying for their 10th straight win against the Broncos.