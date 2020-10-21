Austin Ekeler back “later rather than sooner”

Getty Images

The Chargers are going to continue to be without running back Austin Ekeler a while longer.

Ekeler went on injured reserve with a hamstring injury and hyperextended knee after the fourth game of the regular season and it sounds like he’s still in the early stages of the recovery process.

Head coach Anthony Lynn said, via Daniel Popper of TheAthletic.com, that Ekeler is dealing with “very serious” issues. As a result, the coach’s belief is that he will be back with the team “later rather than sooner.”

Justin Jackson ran 15 times for 71 yards in the Chargers’ Week Five overtime loss to the Saints and Joshua Kelley chipped in 11 carries for 29 yards. Those two are likely to continue to be the focal points in the rushing game until Ekeler is ready to return to action.