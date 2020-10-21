Bengals designate Mike Daniels to return from IR

Getty Images

The Bengals got defensive tackle Mike Daniels back to practice.

The team announced doctors have cleared Daniels to return to practice, and the Bengals designated him to return from injured reserve. They will have 21 days to activate him to the roster.

Daniels went on injured reserve Oct. 3. He injured his elbow in the Oct. 1 practice.

Daniels has played two games this season and recorded two tackles.

The Bengals also announced they signed defensive tackle Andrew Brown to the practice squad.

Brown, a second-year player out to the University of Virginia, originally was a fifth-round draft pick of the Bengals in 2018. He has appeared in 18 career games with one start and has 16 tackles and a sack.

He was with the Bengals the first six games this season before being waived on Monday.