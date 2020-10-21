Brandin Cooks heating up since Bill O’Brien firing

Getty Images

In the offseason, Texans General Manager Bill O’Brien traded for receiver Brandin Cooks. But in the first four games of the season, Texans coach Bill O’Brien didn’t find much use for Cooks in his offense.

Then O’Brien was fired four games into the season, and since then Cooks has played a much bigger role in the Texans’ offense.

Through four games in O’Brien’s offense, Cooks had just 10 catches for 138 yards and zero touchdowns. In two games since O’Brien was fired, Cooks has 17 catches for 229 yards and two touchdowns.

Cooks said after his 161-yard game in the Texans’ only win this season, Week Five against the Jaguars, that he was preaching patience when he wasn’t getting many passes thrown his way early in the season.

“That’s the biggest thing that I’ve been telling myself — just be ready when the opportunity comes,” Cooks said, via ESPN.

Cooks was ready for the opportunity, and he’s getting a lot more opportunities in the last two weeks.