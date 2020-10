Getty Images

Broncos kicker Brandon McManus provided all the scoring in his team’s upset win at New England on Sunday.

McManus went 6-for-6 on field goals as the Broncos beat the Patriots 18-12. They weren’t all chip shots either, with McManus hitting field goals of 54, 52, 45, 44, 27 and 20 yards.

Through five games this season, McManus is 12-for-13 on field goals and 8-for-8 on extra points.

McManus’s only miss this year was from 58 yards at Pittsburgh in September.