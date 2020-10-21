Broncos release defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan

USA TODAY Sports

The Denver Broncos released veteran defensive tackle Timmy Jernigan on Tuesday.

Jernigan appeared in two games for the Broncos after signing with the team in late September. He played 11 total defensive snaps for the team in two games played since joining the roster.

Jernigan spent the first three games of the season with the Jacksonville Jaguars before being released. He had one tackle and a quarterback hit for Jacksonville in 54 total defensive snaps played.

Jernigan spent the previous three seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles where he appeared in 28 games. He compiled 41 total tackles with 4.5 sacks during his tenure in Philadelphia.

Denver added Sylvester Williams back to their active roster last week and also have Darius Kilgo on the practice squad to turn to should they need more depth at defensive tackle in house.