Bucs add cap space by restructuring Ali Marpet’s deal

The Buccaneers have added some space under the salary cap as they head toward the second half of the regular season.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has restructured left guard Ali Marpet‘s contract. They converted a portion of his salary into a bonus and created $4.125 million in space for the rest of this season.

That money will be folded into the remaining years of Marpet’s contract. He’s signed through 2023 with cap hits over $10 million, but the guaranteed money from his 2018 extension has been paid out.

The Buccaneers were close to the cap before the move. Opening up more space allows them to add a player before the year is over and they could also roll over the space to next season.