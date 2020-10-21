Budda Baker snags NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Safety Budda Baker gave a pretty good illustration of why the Cardinals made him the best-paid safety in the league on Monday night.

Baker forced an Ezekiel Elliott fumble that led to Arizona’s first offensive points of the game and then spent the rest of the evening making sure that the game wouldn’t get close. He had seven tackles, a sack and, despite playing with a cast on his injured thumb, an interception of Andy Dalton in the 38-10 victory.

The NFL announced on Wednesday that Baker has been named the NFC defensive player of the week in recognition of that effort.

Baker’s a first-time winner of the prize and the first Cardinals defender to take it home since Chandler Jones and Patrick Peterson were honored in back-to-back weeks late last season.