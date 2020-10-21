Cairo Santos is NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Bears have gone through kickers like Spinal Tap went through drummers in recent years, but they may finally have their man.

Cairo Santos was perfect in Sunday’s win over the Panthers, and as a result he’s been named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week.

Santos made all of his kicks on Sunday, going 2-for-2 on extra points and 3-for-3 on field goals. Santos nailed a 55-yarder just before halftime.

Whether Santos can provide the Bears with kicking consistency for years to come remains to be seen, but he’s giving it to them now, and he’s part of the reason they’re a first-place team.