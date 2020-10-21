Calais Campbell is the AFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

The Ravens had to thwart a late two-point conversion attempt in order to secure their Week Six win over the Eagles, but they may not have been in position to have a late lead if not for defensive lineman Calais Campbell‘s efforts.

Campbell made life difficult for the Eagles’ offensive line all afternoon. He finished the day with three sacks, four tackles for loss and four quarterback hits in the 30-28 win.

It’s the fourth time in Campbell’s career that he recorded at least three sacks. He was named his conference’s player of the week after two of the previous times he hit that mark and he added a third to the mantle this week. The NFL named Campbell the AFC defensive player of the week on Wednesday.

The Ravens are on a bye this week, so Campbell will get back at it against the Steelers in Week Eight.