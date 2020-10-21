DeAndre Hopkins’ injured ankle keeps him out of practice

Getty Images

DeAndre Hopkins has missed practices this season with an ankle injury. He has not missed a game, even in Week Four when the Cardinals listed him as questionable.

The Cardinals receiver was listed as a non-participant Wednesday, though it was an estimated report since the team didn’t practice.

Hopkins leads the NFL with 47 catches for 601 yards, though he has only two touchdowns.

The Cardinals also estimated defensive lineman Jordan Phillips (foot) and offensive lineman Kelvin Beachum (ankle) as non-practice participants.

Linebackers Kylie Fitts (hamstring) and Dennis Gardeck (foot) were limited.

Safety Budda Baker (thumb) and linebacker Jordan Hicks (wrist) were full participants.