Deshaun Watson wants to “squash” trade chatter around Texans

Getty Images

The Texans are 1-5 and the trade deadline comes in less than two weeks, so it isn’t surprising to see players from the team have their names come up in trade chatter.

It’s something that quarterback Deshaun Watson would like to see come to an end. Watson said on Wednesday that the whole team met to discuss trade speculation after practice with the intention of having it come to an end.

‘We’re going to stick with this team and keep pushing forward. All of that stuff is just kind of something we wanted to squash because it’s a whole lot of noise and people of course see it on social media,” Watson said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Wide receiver Randall Cobb is one of the names that’s been bandied about and he was less sure than Watson that things will die down. He said he’s “seen crazier things happen” over the course of his time in the NFL and the next couple of weeks will let us know whether there’s any fire behind smoke involving the Texans.