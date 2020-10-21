Dolphins announce Tua Tagovailoa as the new starter

Posted by Mike Florio on October 21, 2020, 9:29 AM EDT
It’s official. It’s Tua time.

Dolphins coach Brian Flores announced on Wednesday the rookie Tua Tagovaioloa will become the new starting quarterback. The fifth overall pick in the draft supplants veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick, who had taken the team to a 3-3 record.

But this decision was made when the Dolphins made Tua the fifth overall pick in the draft. From that point forward, the only remaining question was the timing.

Should it have been from Week One? Maybe. Could it has taken even longer, absolutely. With the FitzMagic/FitzTragic toggle switch spending more time this year in the “M” position, the Dolphins could have decided to ride it out with Fitzpatrick.

To what end, however? A low-seed one-and-done best-case scenario in January? And then a push for Fitzpatrick to get another shot in 2021?

The better approach is to see what Tua has, and to get him ready for next season and beyond. Gone are the days of parking top-10 quarterbacks on the bench for a full year. (Sure, the Chiefs did it with Patrick Mahomes; some (e.g., me) still think they should have switched to Mahomes during an overall team funk in the middle of the 2017 season.)

Complicating matters for the Dolphins is the fact that the quarterbacks taken before and after him, Joe Burrow at No. 1 and Justin Herbert at No. 6, have played and played well. It’s time to see what Tua has, and whether he can be the player the Dolphins drafted him to be.

Given the decades that have transpired since Dan Marino retired, the Dolphins will soon find out whether the revolving door that has seen Jay Fiedler, Damon Huard, Ray Lucas, Brian Griese, A.J. Feeley, Sage Rosenfels, Daunte Culpepper, Joey Harrington, Cleo Lemon, Trent Green, John Beck, Chad Pennington, Chad Henne, Tyler Thigpen, Matt Moore, Ryan Tannehill, Jay Cutler, Brock Osweiler, Fitzpatrick, and Josh Rosen spin through it will stop for a while, or maybe longer, on Tua.

They thought they had the right guy with Ryan Tannehill, the eighth overall pick in the 2012 draft. The fact that Tannehill has become, after leaving the team, one of the best quarterbacks in football surely has made owner Stephen Ross — who is believed to have had a hand in drafting Tua and who possibly had a hand in getting him on the field — even more determined to finally find a franchise quarterback who becomes a franchise quarterback with the Dolphins, not with some other team.

7 responses to “Dolphins announce Tua Tagovailoa as the new starter

  1. Never heard a qb on a hot streak benched for another however short the wining streak is. Unless you are Mitch Trubisky (sarcasm)

  2. I am in the camp that you shouldn’t throw a young QB on the field just because you draft him high. I think that there is merit to getting them “acclimated” to the NFL at least a few weeks. Get them some mop up duty and then throw them the keys. Ideally I would have preferred Tua to get a few more snaps before putting him out there as the starter but I think the schedule change moving the BYE around forced their hand somewhat. Fitzpatrick has done a great job for Miami and I’ve never seen anyone enjoy themselves more, but he is not the future and he understood that going into this year.

  3. Tua will have his time. I am not so sure this is it. Great kid!! More than enough talent to play and thrive in the NFL, deserves to have a chance to prove himself as a quality NFL QB. However, the injury (to me) is/was severe enough to warrant sitting out the whole season, learning, studying, getting accustomed, and adjusting, to the game at this level. What did they have to lose? I think of Dennis Pitta, fantastic TE , similar injury. Good luck Tua, Prove me wrong!!! Light em up!!! ROLL TIDE!!!!

  4. Reading the names of all those quarterbacks, with the exception of Chad Pennington, made me nauseous. I think if you inserted Pat White (2009 second round), I probably would have thrown up! The mediocrity of the Miami Dolphins falls on the feet of the decision making of the front office; coaches, GM’s and players. Even Ryan Tannehill is proving that he can be a very good quarterback if you surround him with talented players.

  5. Not sure why they couldn’t wait until later in the season. They are moving the ball and scoring.

  6. I just hope Fitz is not royally pissed off. We really need him as a coach on the bench to help Tua

