Eagles push some of Fletcher Cox’s cap hit to next year

The Eagles are freeing up some cap space this year and pushing it to next year.

Philadelphia recently converted $7.165 million of defensive tackle Fletcher Cox’s salary into a bonus, creating about $5.732 million in 2020 cap space and pushing the money into 2021, according to Field Yates of ESPN.

That may give them some flexibility for more moves this year, when the Eagles are struggling with injuries and may want to bring in some reinforcements. But the Eagles are in rough cap shape for 2021, when the cap is expected to be about $20 million lower because of the league’s declining revenues for 2020.

The good news for the Eagles is, General Manager Howie Roseman has a proven track record of being able to fit the players he needs under the cap. Next year may be Roseman’s most challenging year yet.