Eagles release Jamon Brown, sign Jason Croom off practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles started Jamon Brown at right guard against the Ravens last Sunday and his play was part of the reason why Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell wound up as the AFC’s defensive player of the week after recording three sacks in Baltimore’s win.

Brown won’t be starting against the Giants on Thursday and he won’t be on the bench either. The Eagles announced Brown’s release on Wednesday.

It’s not clear who will be starting. Brown was in the lineup because Matt Pryor was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and Nate Herbig has been starting at left guard. Sua Opeta is on the 53-man roster as well.

The Eagles filled Brown’s spot on the roster by signing tight end Jason Croom off of the practice squad. Croom caught a touchdown pass last week after being called up on a temporary basis and the Eagles have a need for healthy bodies at tight end with Zach Ertz out due to an ankle injury.