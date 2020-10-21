Former Raiders left tackle Mario Henderson dies at 35

Getty Images

Former Raiders left tackle Mario Henderson died Wednesday, the team announced. He was 35.

“The Raiders Family is heavy hearted following the passing of Mario Henderson, who was a third-round draft pick and played four seasons with the Silver and Black,” the Raiders said in a statement. “Everyone will miss Mario’s sense of humor and passion for football and life. The prayers of the entire Raider Nation are with Mario’s family and loved ones at this time.”

Henderson’s cause of death is unknown.

Henderson, a one-year starter at Florida State, was selected by the Raiders in the third round of the 2007 draft. He played one game as a rookie.

Henderson played 43 games with 28 starts in his final three seasons.

He spent time with the Chargers after his career in Oakland but never played a down for San Diego.

Henderson earned his degree from Florida State in 2018. He was working with special needs students at Dunbar High School in Fort Myers while serving as an assistant coach on the football team.