Giants rule out C.J. Board, Adrian Colbert; Darius Slayton good to go

Getty Images

The Giants won’t have receiver C.J. Board or defensive back Adrian Colbert when they play the Eagles on Thursday night.

The team ruled out Board with a concussion and Colbert with a shoulder injury.

The Giants placed defensive back Tae Crowder on injured reserve earlier this week with a hamstring injury.

The Giants list defensive back Darnay Holmes (neck) as questionable.

Receiver Darius Slayton had a limited practice Wednesday and will play Thursday despite his foot injury.

Slayton had two catches for 41 yards and the team’s first passing touchdown since the opening week of the season. Slayton has all three of the team’s receiving touchdowns.

Slayton had limited practices all three days last week as well and was listed as questionable for the game against Washington.