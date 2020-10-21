Jets trade Jordan Willis to 49ers

Getty Images

The winless Jets are continuing their fire sale, with linebacker Jordan Willis the latest player on the way out.

The Jets are sending Willis to the 49ers, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

There’s no immediate word on what the Jets are getting back, but it’s likely something similar to the swap of late-round picks they got when they sent Steve McLendon to the Buccaneers this week.

A 2017 third-round pick of the Bengals, Willis has been with the Jets for a little over a year. He hasn’t done a lot so far in his NFL career, but the 49ers have been devastated by injuries and are eager to acquire any player who can help. The Jets, on the other hand, appear ready to throw in the towel on this season, and this is probably not the last player they’ll trade away before the trade deadline in 13 days.