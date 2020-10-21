Joe Mixon doesn’t practice Wednesday

Getty Images

Bengals running back Joe Mixon left last Sunday’s game against the Colts in the first half with a foot injury, but was able to return after halftime of what turned out to be a 31-27 loss for his club.

While Mixon’s foot was well enough for him to gut it out in a game situation, a more cautious approach was employed for the start of the team’s practice week. Mixon did not take part in Wednesday’s practice and head coach Zac Taylor had no comment about his outlook for Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Giovani Bernard, Samaje Perine, and Trayveon Williams would be in line for backfield work if Mixon isn’t able to go, although it may prove to be a case of maintenance during the week in order to get him on the field Sunday.

Cornerbacks William Jackson (concussion) and Darius Phillips (illness) didn’t practice. Defensive linemen Geno Atkins and Carlos Dunlap also sat out for non-injury reasons amid talk of their displeasure about their roles this season.